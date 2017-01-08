Pennsylvania Couple Charged in Murder of Adopted Teen Daughter

WPVI-TV(DOYLESTOWN, Pa.) -- A Pennsylvania woman and her boyfriend have been charged with killing her 14-year-old adoptive daughter in what the district attorney called a "rape-murder fantasy."

Grace Packer was reported missing from Abington, Pennsylvania, by her adoptive mother, Sara Packer, in July after she said Grace ran away after an argument, ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reports. But the teenager was allegedly raped by Packer's boyfriend, 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan, on July 8 at a new home in Quakertown while Packer watched, court documents said according to WPVI-TV.

Sullivan told investigators he later strangled Grace, and when he and Packer became afraid of being caught by authorities, they dismembered and dumped the body.

Hunters in Bear Creek Township found the remains on Oct. 31, WPVI-TV reports.

"We believe the evidence will prove that this was a rape-murder fantasy that was shared by Jacob Sullivan and Sara Packer," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told ABC affiliate WPVI-TV, "and they made this fantasy into a horrible, heinous, gruesome reality."

Court documents said according to WPVI-TV that Packer and Sullivan attempted to commit suicide together on Dec. 30, but they were found at home in Quakertown by family members before they died. Police said Sullivan allegedly confessed to the crime once he was in the hospital, WPVI-TV reports.

"Their motive to perpetuate the lie that she was still alive was profit, greed," Weintraub said to WPVI-TV. "It was for the money that they could collect because of her life and very existence."

