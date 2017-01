Bill Coates hosts Sportstalk Monday at 4pm from Tyler’s Republic Icehouse. The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans visit the Houston Texans travel to Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Alabama battles Clemson Monday night on 92.1 FM “The Team” for college football’s national championship. Bill opens the http://www.washmycan.com hotline to discuss the games and visits with Jen Floyd-Engel at 4:30pm.