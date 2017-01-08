Snow Blasts Parts of East Coast as California Braces for More Severe Weather

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2017 at 4:12 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A deadly winter storm dumped snow and ice from the Carolinas to Maine this weekend, creating treacherous conditions for drivers and claiming at least four lives.

Some drivers were stranded because of the snow, and in Connecticut over 20 vehicles were involved in a massive pile-up.

Air traffic was affected by the severe weather as well with more than 4,000 flights cancelled and 8,000 delayed.

And in the west, evacuations are underway in California as millions are bracing for possible landslides and what could be the worst flooding in years.

