(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Here are the winners from Sunday night's 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

La La Land set a record for the most Golden Globe wins, with seven, beating One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express, each of which won six in their respective years.

Other multiple winners include The Night Manager, Atlanta, The Crown, Elle, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score

La La Land

Best Original Song

“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Foreign Language Film

Elle, France

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath



Best performance by Actress in a TV series, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Best TV series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement

Meryl Streep

