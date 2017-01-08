(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 74th annual Golden Globe awards.
La La Land set a record for the most Golden Globe wins, with seven, beating One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express, each of which won six in their respective years.
Other multiple winners include The Night Manager, Atlanta, The Crown, Elle, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Original Score
La La Land
Best Original Song
“City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Foreign Language Film
Elle, France
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best performance by Actress in a TV series, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Best TV series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement
Meryl Streep
