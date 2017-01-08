Today is Sunday January 08, 2017
“La La Land” Sets a Golden Globe Record

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 74th annual Golden Globe awards. 

La La Land set a record for the most Golden Globe wins, with seven, beating One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express, each of which won six in their respective years.

Other multiple winners include The Night Manager, Atlanta, The Crown, Elle, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
 La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Drama
 Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
 Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
 Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
 Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
 Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
 Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
 Viola Davis, Fences

Best Animated Feature Film
 Zootopia

Best Director
 Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay
 Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score
 La La Land

Best Original Song
 “City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Foreign Language Film
 Elle, France

Best TV Series, Drama
 The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Drama
 Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best performance by Actress in a TV series, Drama
 Claire Foy, The Crown

Best TV series, Musical or Comedy
 Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
 Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
 Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement
Meryl Streep

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

