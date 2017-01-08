Stacy Revere/Getty Images(GREEN BAY, Wisc.) — In the battle of red hot offense versus red hot defense, the red hot offense prevailed. The Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Giants 38-13 in the NFC Wild Card playoff round for their seventh straight victory.

The Giants took an early 6-0 lead on two field goals, after drives stalled in enemy territory thanks to a dropped passes in key situations. The Packers eventually took the lead 7-6 on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Davante Adams.

It appeared as if that would be the score heading into the half, but a call to give the ball to New York running back Bobby Rainey on 3rd and 1 gave the Packers the ball back with under a minute to go. With the ball, Rodgers delivered another unbelievable Hail Mary touchdown pass to give the Packers a 14-6 lead at halftime.

In the second half, it was all Packers. Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb, who caught the Hail Mary in the first half, added two more touchdown catches from Rodgers and the Giant offense couldn’t get anything going.

After the game, Giants’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was asked about his trip to Miami with fellow wide outs Sterling Sheppard and Victor Cruz earlier in the week, where he was seen on a ship with rapper Trey Songz, and whether or not that had an affect on his team’s play. Beckham said he didn’t really see a correlation between the two. “I went through practice had zero drops, zero missed assignments,” Beckham Jr. said “There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we played and executed.”

The Packers now move on to face another NFC East opponent, the rookie-led Dallas Cowboys, on the road this Sunday.

