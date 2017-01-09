TYLER — The community came together to acknowledge a new presence in the Children’s Park in Tyler. According to KETK, many people showed up to see the memorial left in Kayla Gomez’s name. A tree has been planted with a stone that reads: In loving memory of Kayla Gomez. You will always be with us, sweet princess. The Children’s Park said that as a community, we grieve with the Gomez family in the loss of their daughter. The Children’s Park is a place to discover joy, even in the midst of our grief. If you would like to go visit the tree, it’s located at The Children’s Park right off of Broadway in Tyler.