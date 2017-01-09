AUSTIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who earlier had been arrested and placed in an Austin police car pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the head. Interim police Chief Brian Manley says the man was arrested Sunday and suspected of shoplifting and possessing a controlled substance. Manley says the unidentified man, described as in his late teens or early 20s, was handcuffed and being driven to the police station when he pulled the weapon and was able to aim it at his head. An officer ordered him to drop the weapon but minutes later the man shot himself. He was being treated late Sunday for life-threatening injuries. Manley did not explain whether the man previously was searched or how he managed to have the weapon while in custody.