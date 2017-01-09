ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — President-Elect Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to respond to actress Meryl Streep, who used a keynote speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday to flame him for allegedly mocking of a disabled reporter in 2015.

Trump called Streep “over-rated” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Though she never mentioned the president-elect by name, Streep did reference a moment when a, “person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” gave an impression of a disabled reporter.

She noted that the “performance” broke her heart.

Trump has always maintained that his intention was never to mock New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital disorder.

“Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” Streep said. “And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.”

Trump fired back Monday morning, calling the star, “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big,” and maintained that, “For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him….”groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Streep opened her speech by snarking that the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — has three words in the title that, “belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now.”

She also acknowledged the diversity in the room, and explained that, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners…And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

The Oscar winner closed by quoting Carrie Fisher, who died almost two weeks ago after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me once, ‘Take your broken heart, make it into art,'” she said.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.