Lucasfilm – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story edged out Hidden Figures to maintain the top spot at this weekend’s box office, but the final numbers are still in question. That’s because severe winter weather in several theaters in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Virginia and parts of the Deep South forced theaters to either close early or completely shut down. With less than $200,000 separating the top two films, we’ll have to wait until Monday for the final verdict, according to Box Office Mojo.

Rogue One, starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Bill Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed and Alan Tudyk, finished the weekend with an estimated $21.97 million, raising its domestic gross to $477.2 million. It’s currently just $9 million shy of Finding Dory‘s domestic totals, which makes it all but certain to be the highest-grossing release of 2016. Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Hidden Figures, starring Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, expanded nationwide to 2,471 theaters from just 25 a week ago, earning $21.8 million. Sing, the animated musical featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane and Scarlett Johansson, finished in third place, raking in an estimated $19.57 million.

Rounding out the top five, Underworld: Blood War, starring Kate Beckinsale, bowed in fourth place with an estimated $13.1 million domestically, representing the lowest opening for any film in the Underworldfranchise. La La Land finished with an estimated $10 million. The film set a Golden Globes record on Sunday, collecting seven trophies, including Best Actor and Actress nods for its stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, $21.9 million

2. Hidden Figures, $21.8 million

3. Sing, 19.57 million

4. Underworld: Blood Wars, $13.1 million

5. La La Land, $10 million

6. Passengers, $8.8 million

7. Why Him? $6.5 million

8. Moana, $6.4 million

9. Fences, $4.7 million

10. Assassin’s Creed, $3.8 million

