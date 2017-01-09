iStock/Thinkstock(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Esteban Santiago, the Iraq war veteran accused of killing five people and wounding six others during a shooting rampage at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim last week, is due to make his first court appearance Monday morning. He faces federal airport violence and firearms charges that could lead to the death penalty, if he is convicted. Monday's hearing will likely focus on setting future dates for the trial and ensuring that the accused has a lawyer. Santiago, 26, allegedly told the FBI he had planned the attack and bought a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale to carry it out, according to an FBI affidavit. Investigators found "no specific reason" why Santiago allegedly chose the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as his target. They also haven't determined a motive for the shooting, which took place Friday afternoon just before 1 p.m. ET in the baggage claim at Terminal 2, according to George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami office. "We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack," Pirro said at a news conference Saturday morning. "We're pursuing all angles on what prompted him to carry out this horrific attack." Santiago has been held without bail since his arrest Friday.

