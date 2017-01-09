CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Two men from Texas have pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to downloading credit card information from a skimmer hidden in a gas pump and buying gift cards worth more than $15,000. Court documents say three men traveled from Austin to the state in December 2015 and January 2016. The skimmer was at a gas pump in Londonderry. Gift cards were bought at Sam’s Club and other stores. Police in Hudson learned about the purchases and pursued the group into Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, on Jan. 12, 2016, where they were arrested. Numerous cards and a skimming device were found in their vehicle. Forty-five-year-old Elvis Barban Chavez and 26-year-old Julio Jimenez Roja pleaded guilty in federal court to identity theft and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. The third man faces trial in February.