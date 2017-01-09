MMA President Responds to Streep Golden Globes Speech Diss

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2017 at 8:27 am

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- After Meryl Streep took a shot at mixed martial arts in her Golden Globes speech, the president of Bellator MMA wrote her an open letter inviting her to a match.



In her speech, which was a pointed criticism of President-elect Donald Trump, Streep declared, "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, so if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”



Bellator MMA president Scott Coker responded by posting an open letter on Twitter to the actress.

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017

"Meryl, I’m a lifelong fan of your work but also a lifelong martial artist who happens to promote mixed martial arts around the world," he wrote. "The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years tirelessly honing their craft and -- yes -- art.”



Coker added, "They come from every country and every walk of life. We at Bellator support them and honor their skill. Please be my guest at the LA Forum on January 21st and you will see that Mixed Martial Arts is truly artistic -- which will feature fighters from all over the world competing at a world class level.”



No word on whether or not Streep will accept the invite.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back