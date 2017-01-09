TYLER — After 30 plus years of service, Assistant Police Chief Steve Sharron is retiring. According to the department, Sharron was hired by the Tyler Police Department on October 1, 1986 after serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was selected by his fellow officers as the Officer of the Year for 1991. Sharron was promoted to Sergeant in 1992 and was the first supervisor of the Tyler PD bicycle team. In December of 1995, he was promoted to Lieutenant. Two years later, he was selected as Supervisor of the Year.

As a supervisor he was involved in many areas of the Police Department: Field Training Officer Program, SWAT Team Member, SWAT Entry Team Sergeant, and Critical Incident Commander are a few roles he has held.

Lt. Sharron was promoted to Assistant Chief under Police Chief Gary Swindle in March of 2001. He’s received several Police Commendations for his work with the Police Department and a certificate of merit for coordinating the police response to the shooting death of a local Constable in 2006.