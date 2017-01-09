AUSTIN (AP) — The state’s highest civil court will hear arguments by a controversial University of Texas regent that he’s entitled to review student admissions and other records in an effort to identify what he sees as wrongdoing in the admissions process. The Austin American-Statesman reports the Texas Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in the longstanding case brought by regent Wallace Hall. Hall is seeking access to several hundred thousand pages of emails, interview notes and other records, including confidential student information. He’s also pursuing the names of officials who used their influence to help some applicants gain admission to the Austin campus despite subpar grades. Former UT President Bill Powers has acknowledged providing admission to some students, saying it was in UT’s interest to foster good relations with stakeholders.