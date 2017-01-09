iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) -- One of the four Israeli soldiers killed this weekend when a Palestinian man rammed a truck into a crowd was a U.S. citizen, officials say. Erez Orbach, 20, also had Israeli citizenship, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Israel told ABC News. The other three soldiers have been identified as Yael Yekutiel, 20, Shir Hajaj, 22, and Shira Tzur, 20. They were getting off a bus during a sightseeing tour Sunday when the truck hopped the curb and crashed into them, killing all four. Seventeen other people were injured. The 28-year-old Palestinian attacker, Fadi Qunbar, was shot dead at the scene, officials said.

Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2017 at 8:35 am

iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) -- One of the four Israeli soldiers killed this weekend when a Palestinian man rammed a truck into a crowd was a U.S. citizen, officials say.



Erez Orbach, 20, also had Israeli citizenship, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Israel told ABC News.



The other three soldiers have been identified as Yael Yekutiel, 20, Shir Hajaj, 22, and Shira Tzur, 20.



They were getting off a bus during a sightseeing tour Sunday when the truck hopped the curb and crashed into them, killing all four. Seventeen other people were injured.



The 28-year-old Palestinian attacker, Fadi Qunbar, was shot dead at the scene, officials said.

