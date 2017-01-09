Steelers Assistant Coach Arrested at Pittsburgh Bar

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2017 at 9:11 am

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images(PITTSBURGH) – Joey Porter, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebackers coach, was arrested Sunday night outside a Pittsburgh bar hours after his team won a playoff game over the Miami Dolphins.

According to local law enforcement, security guards at The Flats on Carson called for a police officer who was working at a nearby restaurant “due to an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman.” The officer then stopped the assault and arrested the patron, who was later identified as Porter.

The Steelers coach was taken to the Allegheny County jail and was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

In a statement about the Sunday night incident, team spokesman Burt Lauten said, “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

This is not Porter’s first arrest. The former NFL player was arrested in 2010 for suspicion of drunken driving and an accusation of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Those charges were later dropped.

