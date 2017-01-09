Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect
Posted/updated on:
January 9, 2017 at
10:24 am
Orlando Police Department(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Florida city Monday morning, and a manhunt is underway for the suspected killer, authorities said.
The victim, identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, whom officials noted is also a wife and mother, "will be missed beyond words," Orlando police wrote on Twitter. Police at the news conference called her a hero. The shooting happened just after 7 a.m.
Police identified the suspect in the killing as Markeith Loyd, and said he is known to officers and is considered dangerous.
Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect
Posted/updated on:
January 9, 2017 at
10:24 am
Orlando Police Department(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Florida city Monday morning, and a manhunt is underway for the suspected killer, authorities said.
The victim, identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, whom officials noted is also a wife and mother, "will be missed beyond words," Orlando police wrote on Twitter. Police at the news conference called her a hero. The shooting happened just after 7 a.m.
Police identified the suspect in the killing as Markeith Loyd, and said he is known to officers and is considered dangerous.