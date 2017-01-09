Orlando Police Department(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Florida city Monday morning, and a manhunt is underway for the suspected killer, authorities said. The victim, identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, whom officials noted is also a wife and mother, "will be missed beyond words," Orlando police wrote on Twitter. Police at the news conference called her a hero. The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Police identified the suspect in the killing as Markeith Loyd, and said he is known to officers and is considered dangerous.

Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2017 at 10:24 am

Orlando Police Department(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Florida city Monday morning, and a manhunt is underway for the suspected killer, authorities said.



The victim, identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, whom officials noted is also a wife and mother, "will be missed beyond words," Orlando police wrote on Twitter. Police at the news conference called her a hero. The shooting happened just after 7 a.m.



Police identified the suspect in the killing as Markeith Loyd, and said he is known to officers and is considered dangerous.

