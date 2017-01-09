SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A top executive at Volkswagen is due to be arraigned in court Monday after the FBI arrested him on criminal conspiracy charges. The company is accused of selling cars to consumers that have been known to pollute the air after passing initial emissions tests. About 11 million Volkswagen vehicles were allegedly fitted with devices that allow them to fool the tests. “In this case, you’re not talking about the allegation that there was a problem that was then covered up,” ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Monday on Good Morning America. “Here, you’re talking about intentional conduct to prevent someone from finding something. So I think that’s why the government believes this case is different. Watch the video to see more of Abrams’ analysis of the case:

Volkswagen Executive Arrested on Conspiracy Charges

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2017 at 10:47 am

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A top executive at Volkswagen is due to be arraigned in court Monday after the FBI arrested him on criminal conspiracy charges.



The company is accused of selling cars to consumers that have been known to pollute the air after passing initial emissions tests. About 11 million Volkswagen vehicles were allegedly fitted with devices that allow them to fool the tests.



“In this case, you’re not talking about the allegation that there was a problem that was then covered up,” ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Monday on Good Morning America. “Here, you’re talking about intentional conduct to prevent someone from finding something. So I think that’s why the government believes this case is different.



Watch the video to see more of Abrams’ analysis of the case:



