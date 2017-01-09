Today is Monday January 09, 2017
Fiat-Chrysler to Invest $1B into Two US Manufacturing Plants

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2017 at 12:29 pm
File photo. (iStock/Thinkstock)(NEW YORK) — Fiat-Chrysler announced Sunday it’s investing $1 billion into two manufacturing plants in Michigan and Ohio.

The money will go to retool and modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan, where new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneers will be produced. It’ll also retool the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, where Fiat says they’ll begin building an all-new Jeep pickup truck.

According to the automaker, the investment will result in 2,000 new jobs.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted about the news Monday, thanking Fiat-Chrysler for its decision to put money into U.S. plants.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

