Shopping Center Under Construction Near UT Tyler

TYLER — Bergfeld Realty Co. and Fuddruckers made a joint announcement Friday evening about a new development across from UT Tyler on University Boulevard. In a release, Andy Bergfeld said ground was broken over Christmas break for Patriot Corners. The land was purchased several months and final plans for construction are underway. The mixed use development will include Fuddruckers, Cooley Cosmetic Family Dentistry and a drive-thru donut shop. The shopping center is expected to be complete in May 2017. “With the groundbreaking on the new business school at UT Tyler, which is right across from our property, I think the timing is great.

Adding 140,000 square feet of classroom space, with the students and faculty it will attract, obviously was a positive for our investors,” Bergfeld stated. Fuddruckers said they expect to debut the location in fall 2017.