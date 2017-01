TYLER — The City of Tyler Traffic Department will be closing parts of eastbound and westbound Sunnybrook Drive and Earl Campbell Parkway at Frankston Highway, State Highway 155, to remove existing striping and install new striping to create two lanes for eastbound traffic. The lane closures will get underway at 6:00 Sunday morning and will last until around noon that day. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in this area. Frankston Highway will not be affected by this work.