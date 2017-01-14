Roundup of Newly Hired NFL Head Coaches

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Six NFL head coaching jobs opened up as the regular season wrapped up, and nearly all have been filled less than two weeks into the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams made history, hiring the NFL’s youngest head coach. 30-year-old Sean McVay has agreed to become the Rams’ next head coach. He was the Redskins offensive coordinator last season.

The Chargers and Rams will be sharing a city next year, and Los Angeles’ newest team has a first time head coach. Former Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn is tasked with leading the Chargers as they move from San Diego to L-A.

Lynn was considered a favorite for the Bills opening, but that job will go to Sean McDermott, who is the former Panthers defensive coordinator. It is also his first head coaching job.

Doug Marrone takes over for the Jacksonville Jaguars, replacing Gus Bradley. Marrone previously served as the Bills head coach for two seasons. Former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin was also hired by the organization and will be their Executive Vice President.

And just two years removed from a Super Bowl victory, the Denver Broncos hired first time head coach Vance Joseph, who was previously the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. He will take over for Gary Kubiak (koo-bee-ack), who recently retired due to health concerns.

The one team yet to fill their head coaching vacancy: the San Francisco 49ers. Rumors have swirled who will replace Chip Kelly. It could be a coordinator from one of the remaining playoff teams, but it’s unclear if the 49ers are hoping to find a head coach before the NFL postseason is finished.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.