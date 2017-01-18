Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Had 100-Round Magazine, Police Say

Orlando Police Department(ORLANDO, Fla.) — When the man wanted for allegedly gunning down a veteran police sergeant in Orlando, Florida, was caught by police after a nine-day manhunt, he was armed with guns and a magazine with the capacity for 100 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Markeith Loyd — who was wanted for allegedly killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton as well as a pregnant woman — was fleeing a home Tuesday when he was caught, according to cops.

He was wearing body armor and carrying two handguns, including a Glock that contained a magazine with the capacity for 100 rounds of ammunition, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said. Loyd threw the guns to the ground and resisted arrest when police officers tried to detain him, police said.

John Cohen, an ABC News contributor who is a former U.S. counterterrorism official, said the massive magazine Loyd allegedly had can hold an “extraordinary amount of bullets.” Cohen said a weapon like the one Loyd was alleged to be carrying “only has one purpose — to allow the shooter to fire continuously without having to reload.”

Cohen said these drum magazines — which are readily available online — pose a real challenge for law enforcement because violent criminals can use them to carry out attacks or to defend themselves while they’re being sought.

Cohen said the high-capacity magazine — in addition to the fact that Loyd was wearing body armor — shows Loyd was “prepared to take on the police” who came to arrest him.

“In the hands of a violent criminal, this type of high capacity magazine could be extraordinarily dangerous, and result in the death of people including police officers,” Cohen said.

Orange County Sheriff’s office officials said Tuesday that Loyd would be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted homicide.

Officials said before Clayton was shot, Loyd was wanted for the death of his former girlfriend and her unborn child. Officials said Loyd also allegedly shot and injured the former girlfriend’s brother.

Records Wednesday show that Loyd was booked on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful killing of an unborn child, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts aggravated assault with a firearm. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond for comment on why records show one murder charge.

He suffered minor injuries in the scuffle with police, Mina said. Loyd is at the Orlando Regional Medical Center and it is unclear when he will be moved to the Orange County Jail. His first court appearance is not clear.

