Man Re-Creates Belle's “Beauty and the Beast Dress to Pop the Question; Makes Other Men Look Lazy

With Emma Watson starring as Belle in Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast hitting theaters in March, what better time to celebrate the handiwork of Joel Lynch?

Who’s he? Once upon a time — well, back in October — the graduate student at Iowa State University decided he wanted to pop the question to his Beauty fangirl girlfriend Cara Szymanski in a really epic way.

He explained to Imgur that he’d never sewed a stitch before, but with trial and error — and lots of coffee — he managed to re-create, by hand, Belle’s famous yellow ballgown.

He presented the finished piece to her on January 14, at a location that bookworm Belle would dig: inside the university’s Parks Library.

It was in the Periodical Room that Cara modeled the fancy frock, and with the title track from Beauty and the Beast playing, he took a knee and presented his real-life Disney princess with a ring. “Mustn’t forget the ring,” he joked.

Needless to say, Cara said yes.

