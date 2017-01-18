American Airlines to Offer ‘Basic Economy’ Fares

American Airlines(NEW YORK) -- American Airlines has joined other carriers in offering customers "Basic Economy" fares.



In a press release Wednesday, the airline said the new, lower fares will be available starting Feb. 10 in select markets and expanding to other markets later in the year.



"American Airlines now has something to offer every customer, from those who want simple, low-price travel to those who want an ultra-premium experience via First Class," American Airlines President Robert Isom said in a statement. "Importantly, this new fare product also gives American the ability to compete more effectively with the growing number of ultra low-cost carriers."



With "Basic Economy" fares, customers can expect the same in-flight experience -- free drinks, snacks and free entertainment options -- as all other passengers in the main cabin. However, they will not get their seat assignments until they check in and they will be among the last boarding group.



Customers will also not be allowed to stow a carry-on item in the overhead bin without incurring a cost, and they will no be able to upgrade, refund or change their tickets.

