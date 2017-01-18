Oh Honey! “Will & Grace” Is Back!

The network has ordered a new 10-episode run of the acclaimed comedy, set to air during the 2017-2018 season. All four stars — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — will be back for the reboot, and the original series’ creators are also on board as showrunners and executive producers. Director James Burrows, who directed every single episode of Will & Grace during its original eight-season run, will also be back.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement, “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Series co-creator Max Mutchnick added that he and fellow co-creator David Kohan are “absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017.”

During its original run from 1998 to 2006, Will & Grace was nominated for 83 Emmys, and won 16. Last year, the four principals got together to make a Get Out the Vote video, in which Will and Grace try to convince Jack to vote for Hillary Clinton, while Karen tries to sway him towards her close, personal friend Donald Trump.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.