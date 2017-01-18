Report: Texans Will Not Replace Offensive Coordinator

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien (Allen Kee / ESPN Images)(HOUSTON) — Come next season, Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien will reportedly be calling the plays when it comes to offense.

Sources confirm to ESPN that Houston will not hire a replacement for offensive coordinator George Godsey, who parted ways with the team on Monday. Instead, O’Brien will be in charge of playcalling duties.

Texans wide receivers coach Sean Ryan, meanwhile, will step in as quarterbacks coach in place of Godsey, ESPN reports.

Houston’s postseason was cut short last Saturday when they lost to the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Playoff game, 34-16.

