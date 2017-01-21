Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

Bob Levey/Telemundo via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Former President George H.W. Bush will remain in the intensive care unit of a Texas hospital for the next few days while his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, could be discharged Sunday, family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.



George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital since Jan. 14. He was transferred to the intensive care unit Wednesday for "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," McGrath said in a statement at the time.



The 92-year-old former president underwent a procedure “to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” the statement said.



Although he's in stable condition, George H.W. Bush will remain in the ICU "for observation for a few more days," according to McGrath.



"President Bush is breathing well without any mechanical assistance, his spirits are high, and he is looking forward to getting back to a regular schedule," McGrath said. "In fact, he called his office last night at 6:30 p.m. to check in on his staff."



Barbara Bush, 91, entered the same medical center last Wednesday as a precaution after suffering fatigue and coughing. She was being treated for bronchitis, according to McGrath.



The former first lady had not been feeling well for a couple of weeks but is resting comfortably, the family's spokesman said.



"Following another good night’s rest, President and Mrs. Bush have both continued to improve over the past 24 hours," McGrath said. "Mrs. Bush could possibly be discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital tomorrow."

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back