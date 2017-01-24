Man Killed in Texas Mall Described as Selfless

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The man who was fatally shot after confronting two suspects following a jewelry store robbery at a San Antonio mall is being described by a friend as someone who wouldn’t hesitate to protect his family or others who might be in danger. Family friend Chris Cercone says 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy had been at the jewelry store with his wife to get their wedding rings cleaned Sunday when the robbery took place. Police say Murphy tried to stop the robbers outside the jewelry store. Cercone said Monday that he believes Murphy was looking out for the safety of his wife and others at the store when he confronted the robbers. Murphy managed sales at a local car dealership and lived in Cibolo, northeast of San Antonio. San Antonio police spokesman Officer Doug Greene said Monday that authorities advise people to use their best judgment in such situations. The suspects are in custody.