Virginia Mom Disappears with Two Young Children After Blind Date

iStock/Thinkstock(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) — Virginia police issued a missing and endangered alert for a young mother and her two children who disappeared after she had been out on a blind date, according to her family.



Police issued the alert for Monica Bogart Lamping, 29, after she stopped responding to her family's texts and calls and her home was destroyed by a mysterious fire, according to officials.



Lamping’s mother, Sheila Bogart, told ABC affiliate WVEC that she hadn’t spoken to her daughter since Friday. Two days later, she said she received a phone call from the Virginia Beach Fire Department saying her daughter’s home had been destroyed in a fire, WVEC reported.



The fire department said the blaze was caused by a space heater, killing Lamping’s two pets, according to the report. No one was home at the time of the incident.

Lamping reportedly went on a blind date on the night before the fire, according to her son’s stepmother, Moira Lamping.



"Her best friend Ann did watch the kids last night for her to go on a date, with somebody named Chad,” Lamping told WVEC. “She picked the kids back up around 5:30 last night. ... She said something about car trouble and Chad could fix it.”



Virginia Beach Police say the mom was last known to be driving in a 2002 green Jeep Cherokee with the Virginia tag number XPU-6357. They are urging anyone with information on the family to call the department’s missing person detective at (757) 385-4101 or the Virginia Beach Police Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000.



