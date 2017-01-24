Today is Tuesday January 24, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

“La La Land” Ties Oscar Nominations Record with 14

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2017 at 8:14 am
Print Friendly

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Modern-day musical La La Land leads the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards with a record-tying 14 nods.  The only other movies that have received that many nominations are All About Eve and Titanic.  The film, about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love, is up for, among other categories, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Meryl Streep received her 20th nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins; she’s won three times.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air February 26 on ABC.

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES)

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington — Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert — Elle
Ruth Negga  — Loving
Emma Stone — La La Land
Natalie Portman — Jackie
Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel — Lion
Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — Fences
Naomie Harris — Moonlight 
Nicole Kidman — Lion 
Octavia Spencer — Hidden Figures 
Michelle Williams — Manchester by the Sea 

Best Picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson
La La Land — Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

Best Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Grieg Fraser
Moonlight – James Laxton
Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark, dir: Martin Zandvliet 
A Man Called Ove, Sweden,  dir: Hannes Holm  
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
Tanna, Australia, dir: Bentley Dean, Martin Butler 
Toni Erdmann, Germany,  dir: Maren Ade  

Best Costume Design

Allied — Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins — Consolata Boyle
Jackie — Madeline Fontaine
La La Land — Mary Zophres

Best Original Score

Jackie — Micachu
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz
Lion — Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Moonlight — Nicholas Britell
Passengers — Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Audition” — La La Land
“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Trolls
“City of Stars” — La La Land
“The Empty Chair” — Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

Best Sound Editing

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours

Best Production Design

Arrival — Patrice Vermette
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Stuart Craig
Hail Caesar
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Passengers — Guy Hendrix Dyas

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings — Focus Features
Moana — Disney
My Life As a Zucchini — GKIDS
The Red Turtle — Sony Classics
Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha — National Film Board of Canada
Borrowed Time — Quorum Films
Pear Cider and Cigarettes — Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
Pearl — Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing

Arrival — Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert
Hell or High Water — Jake Roberts
La La Land — Tom Cross
Moonlight — Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders 

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

“La La Land” Ties Oscar Nominations Record with 14

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2017 at 8:14 am
Print Friendly

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Modern-day musical La La Land leads the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards with a record-tying 14 nods.  The only other movies that have received that many nominations are All About Eve and Titanic.  The film, about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love, is up for, among other categories, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Meryl Streep received her 20th nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins; she’s won three times.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air February 26 on ABC.

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES)

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington — Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert — Elle
Ruth Negga  — Loving
Emma Stone — La La Land
Natalie Portman — Jackie
Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel — Lion
Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — Fences
Naomie Harris — Moonlight 
Nicole Kidman — Lion 
Octavia Spencer — Hidden Figures 
Michelle Williams — Manchester by the Sea 

Best Picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson
La La Land — Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

Best Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Grieg Fraser
Moonlight – James Laxton
Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark, dir: Martin Zandvliet 
A Man Called Ove, Sweden,  dir: Hannes Holm  
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
Tanna, Australia, dir: Bentley Dean, Martin Butler 
Toni Erdmann, Germany,  dir: Maren Ade  

Best Costume Design

Allied — Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins — Consolata Boyle
Jackie — Madeline Fontaine
La La Land — Mary Zophres

Best Original Score

Jackie — Micachu
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz
Lion — Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Moonlight — Nicholas Britell
Passengers — Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Audition” — La La Land
“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Trolls
“City of Stars” — La La Land
“The Empty Chair” — Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

Best Sound Editing

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours

Best Production Design

Arrival — Patrice Vermette
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Stuart Craig
Hail Caesar
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Passengers — Guy Hendrix Dyas

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings — Focus Features
Moana — Disney
My Life As a Zucchini — GKIDS
The Red Turtle — Sony Classics
Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha — National Film Board of Canada
Borrowed Time — Quorum Films
Pear Cider and Cigarettes — Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
Pearl — Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing

Arrival — Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert
Hell or High Water — Jake Roberts
La La Land — Tom Cross
Moonlight — Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders 

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement