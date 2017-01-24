“La La Land” Ties Oscar Nominations Record with 14

(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Modern-day musical La La Land leads the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards with a record-tying 14 nods. The only other movies that have received that many nominations are All About Eve and Titanic. The film, about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love, is up for, among other categories, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
Meryl Streep received her 20th nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins; she’s won three times.
The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air February 26 on ABC.
Best Actor
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington — Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert — Elle
Ruth Negga — Loving
Emma Stone — La La Land
Natalie Portman — Jackie
Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel — Lion
Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis — Fences
Naomie Harris — Moonlight
Nicole Kidman — Lion
Octavia Spencer — Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams — Manchester by the Sea
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson
La La Land — Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight — Barry Jenkins
Best Cinematography
Arrival – Bradford Young
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Grieg Fraser
Moonlight – James Laxton
Silence – Rodrigo Prieto
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine, Denmark, dir: Martin Zandvliet
A Man Called Ove, Sweden, dir: Hannes Holm
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
Tanna, Australia, dir: Bentley Dean, Martin Butler
Toni Erdmann, Germany, dir: Maren Ade
Best Costume Design
Allied — Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins — Consolata Boyle
Jackie — Madeline Fontaine
La La Land — Mary Zophres
Best Original Score
Jackie — Micachu
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz
Lion — Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Moonlight — Nicholas Britell
Passengers — Thomas Newman
Best Original Song
“Audition” — La La Land
“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Trolls
“City of Stars” — La La Land
“The Empty Chair” — Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best Production Design
Arrival — Patrice Vermette
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Stuart Craig
Hail Caesar
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Passengers — Guy Hendrix Dyas
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings — Focus Features
Moana — Disney
My Life As a Zucchini — GKIDS
The Red Turtle — Sony Classics
Zootopia — Disney
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha — National Film Board of Canada
Borrowed Time — Quorum Films
Pear Cider and Cigarettes — Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
Pearl — Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Piper — Pixar
Best Film Editing
Arrival — Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert
Hell or High Water — Jake Roberts
La La Land — Tom Cross
Moonlight — Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
