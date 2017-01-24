“La La Land” Ties Oscar Nominations Record with 14

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Modern-day musical La La Land leads the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards with a record-tying 14 nods. The only other movies that have received that many nominations are All About Eve and Titanic. The film, about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love, is up for, among other categories, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Meryl Streep received her 20th nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins; she’s won three times.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air February 26 on ABC.

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES)

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington — Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert — Elle

Ruth Negga — Loving

Emma Stone — La La Land

Natalie Portman — Jackie

Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel — Lion

Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — Fences

Naomie Harris — Moonlight

Nicole Kidman — Lion

Octavia Spencer — Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams — Manchester by the Sea

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival — Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson

La La Land — Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

Best Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Grieg Fraser

Moonlight – James Laxton

Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark, dir: Martin Zandvliet

A Man Called Ove, Sweden, dir: Hannes Holm

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Tanna, Australia, dir: Bentley Dean, Martin Butler

Toni Erdmann, Germany, dir: Maren Ade

Best Costume Design



Allied — Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins — Consolata Boyle

Jackie — Madeline Fontaine

La La Land — Mary Zophres

Best Original Score

Jackie — Micachu

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz

Lion — Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Moonlight — Nicholas Britell

Passengers — Thomas Newman

Best Original Song



“Audition” — La La Land

“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Trolls

“City of Stars” — La La Land

“The Empty Chair” — Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

Best Sound Editing



Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing



Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Production Design



Arrival — Patrice Vermette

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Stuart Craig

Hail Caesar

La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Passengers — Guy Hendrix Dyas

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings — Focus Features

Moana — Disney

My Life As a Zucchini — GKIDS

The Red Turtle — Sony Classics

Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha — National Film Board of Canada

Borrowed Time — Quorum Films

Pear Cider and Cigarettes — Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Pearl — Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing

Arrival — Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert

Hell or High Water — Jake Roberts

La La Land — Tom Cross

Moonlight — Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling



A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.