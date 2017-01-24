Teen Arrested after Allegedly Wrecking Stolen Car

LONGVIEW — A Longview teen remained jailed Monday on charges he stole a car, ran it off the road and fled from police. According to KETK and the Longview News Journal, Dalton Andrew Bennet, 18, was charged with theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000 and evading arrest detention with a vehicle. A Longview police officer said he observed Bennet traveling erratically down South High Street about 10 p.m. Saturday in a car with four passengers. The officer said the car eventually ran off the eastbound I-20 entrance ramp and across the access road as the driver tried to merge onto the interstate. Bennet jumped out of the car, ran through the Motel 6 parking lot and to the woods behind the Days Inn.

Officers found that the car Bennet had been driving was reported stolen. Bennet was booked into the Gregg County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was also held for bond forfeitures on two previous theft charges.