Mark Gomez(FULLERTON, Calif.) — A man jet skied through flooded streets in Fullerton, California, this weekend. The jet skier, Mark Gomez, is a professional stuntman and performed the surreal feat in two takes. California is recovering from a wave of winter storms that have pummeled the state with rain. Gov. Jerry Brown issued two emergency proclamations late last night to help secure funding for communities to deal with flooding, mudslides and erosion from the heavy rain.

Man Takes Jet Ski Through Flooded California Streets

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2017 at 3:28 am

Mark Gomez(FULLERTON, Calif.) — A man jet skied through flooded streets in Fullerton, California, this weekend.



The jet skier, Mark Gomez, is a professional stuntman and performed the surreal feat in two takes.



California is recovering from a wave of winter storms that have pummeled the state with rain.



Gov. Jerry Brown issued two emergency proclamations late last night to help secure funding for communities to deal with flooding, mudslides and erosion from the heavy rain.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back