Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison

SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man has been sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars for drug trafficking. According to KETK, Chad Hollowell, 46, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Catharina Haynes. Hollowell pleaded guilty in September 2015 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 12 years and three months in federal prison and ordered to turn over $10,000 in cash and firearms. According to information presented in court, in 2014, Hollowell and others moved more than 500 grams of meth through the Eastern District of Texas. Hollowell was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 18, 2015 and charged with drug trafficking crimes.