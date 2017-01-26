iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims climbed higher last week, increasing by 22,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department. For the week ending Jan. 21, the number of people filing for benefits jumped from a revised level of 237,000 the previous week to 259,000. The Labor Department said there were no "special factors" impacting that week's figures. The four-week moving average, however, decreased by 2,000 to 245,500, marking the “lowest level for this average since November 3, 1973 when it was 244,000, the Labor Department says. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Unemployment Insurance Claims Were Higher Last Week

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2017 at 7:56 am

