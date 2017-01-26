McConnell, Ryan Say Congress Will Pay for Trump's $12B Border Wall

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call(PHILADELPHIA) — House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Congress will forge ahead on plans to approve funds for President Donald Trump’s border wall, which they estimate will cost between $12-$15 billion.

“We intend to address the wall issue ourselves and the president can deal with his relations with other countries on that issue and others,” McConnell told reporters at the GOP policy retreat in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Mexico would not pay for the infrastructure project after Trump told ABC’s David Muir the country would pay the U.S. back “100 percent.”

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that Mexico’s leader should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington “if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall.”

Ryan promised that the cost of building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border wouldn’t add to the deficit.

He said he expects Congress to address the wall in a supplemental funding bill following a formal request from the White House.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday directing construction of the wall.

Ryan and McConnell are leading congressional Republicans through a three-day policy retreat in Philadelphia, where lawmakers are reviewing their 200-day legislative agenda and plans for health care and tax reform.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will address members Thursday afternoon. Republicans will also hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May.

