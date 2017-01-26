Today is Thursday January 26, 2017
Man Accused of Threatening Others with Knife

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2017 at 10:31 am
KILGORE — A Kilgore man has been arrested after police say he threatened three people with a knife. KETK and the Longview News-Journal report William Lee Billingsley, 30, was held at last report in the Gregg County Jail on $50,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance measuring between 1 and 4 grams. Kilgore police arrested Billingsley on Jan. 18 after they said he pulled a knife and threatened several people during an altercation on Houston Street. While detained, police said they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Billingsley.

