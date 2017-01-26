Report: Scarlett Johannson and Husband Split

Marvel – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Scarlett Johansson and her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, have split up, a rep for the Avengers series actress tells US Weekly.

The 32-year-old actress and activist and her French journalist husband went public in 2012, and after he popped the question in September of 2013, they married privately at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October of the next year.

They have one child, a daughter Rose, who is 2.

Johansson was previously married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

