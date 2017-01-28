Today is Saturday January 28, 2017
“Hamilton” Veterans to Sing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LI

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm
Renee Elise Goldsberry — Michael Tullberg/Getty Images(TEXAS) — Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo, original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton: An American Musical, are about to take their biggest shot yet: kicking off the action at Super Bowl LI.

The trio will sing “America The Beautiful” as part of the pregame festivities at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, February 5, according to a press release from the National Football League and FOX.

The NFL previously announced that the National Anthem would be sung by Luke Bryan, and Lady Gaga would be the headliner at the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

