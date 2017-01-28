Elton John to Score Musical Version of “The Devil Wears Prada”

© 2006, Twentieth Century Fox(NEW YORK) — The Devil is coming to Broadway — and she’s wearing Prada.

Variety reports Elton John is returning to the Great White Way, penning music for an adaptation of the 2006 Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway hit The Devil Wears Prada.

Elton‘s had great success on Broadway with Billy Elliott and The Lion King. Now he’s been tapped to write a brand-new musical also based on a popular movie about a young woman tasked with being the assistant to a hellish fashion mag editor boss.

Streep earned her 14th Oscar nomination for her role of beastly Miranda Priestly in the adaptation of the 2003 book.

The trade notes that Elton will team with writer Paul Rudnick to create the musical. Rudnick has written plays and screenplays, including the movies Addams Family Values and In & Out.

There’s no timeline yet for the musical, which is being co-produced by Rocket Entertainment, Elton’s husband’s production company.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.