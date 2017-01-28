Used Car Prices Fall After Several Years of Rises

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Are you in the market for a new car? Now may be a good time to buy used.

Used car prices are falling and expected to go even lower after years on the rise.

What should you remember when you’re shopping for a car and looking to save money?

“It’s a great idea to buy a certified pre-owned vehicle because you really know what you’re getting,” Tamara Warren, senior transportation editor at the Verge, told ABC News.

Because of low gas prices, many Americans are buying larger vehicles like SUVS and pick-up trucks. Warren added that small cars are a “good deal” right now since “dealers have an excess of them on their lots.”

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.