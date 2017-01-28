Man Attacked in Parking Lot of Home Depot

TYLER — Tyler police are searching for the suspect involved in a mugging Friday afternoon. It happend around 2:00 in the parking lot of Home Depot on Old Jacksonville Hwy. According to the victim, the suspect had come up to the driver side window of the victim’s vehicle asking for money. The victim said he pulled his wallet out to give the suspect some cash when the suspect began assaulting him. The victim and suspect struggled and the suspect struck the victim with a pink stun gun. The suspect then fled the area, with the victim’s property, toward Bank of Tyler.

The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’11” tall, chubby, and having either a gray patch or bald patch on the back right side of his head and was possibly wearing a gray sweat shirt. Contact police with any information.