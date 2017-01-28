President Trump Called National Park Service Upset Over Inauguration Crowd Retweet

US National Park Service(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump called the National Park Service's acting director the morning after his inauguration to express displeasure over a retweet of inauguration crowd photos from the agency's official account, according to the White House.



"The main reason for the call was to say, 'Why are you breaking protocol and tweeting out these photos?'" White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC News Friday.



Sanders declined to say whether Trump requested additional official photos of the crowd from the agency.



“He’s not somebody who sits around and waits,” Sanders said, adding that the call demonstrates the president's proactive management style and the reason he beat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



The retweet on Inauguration Day was of two photos shown side-by-side, comparing Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration crowd to Obama's 2009 inauguration crowd. As part of its policy, the National Park Service does not release official crowd estimates for permitted events.



The retweet was removed last Friday and the National Park Service issued an apology the following day. Employees were also told last Friday to "stand down Twitter activity across the Department temporarily, except in the case of public safety,” according to a statement from an Interior Department official.



The National Park Service runs and maintains the National Mall where crowds gathered to view Trump's inauguration.

