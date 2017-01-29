Armed Robbery Suspects Remain at Large

SMITH COUNTY — A convenience store clerk is in critical condition following an armed robbery. Around 3:30 Saturday morning, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a robbery and shooting at the Conoco Gas Station at 3319 NNE Loop 323. Smith County Deputies responded to the location along with the Tyler Police Department. At the scene deputies found the store clerk on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The clerk was transported to ETMC by ambulance. Deputies at the scene also interviewed 4 potential witnesses.

One Smith County deputy observed a possible suspect vehicle leaving the location. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled. During the pursuit, one suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area around I-20 and Hwy 155. A perimeter was quickly established.

DPS helicopter was requested and performed an aerial search of the area. K-9s were brought in to conduct a ground search. The Smith County SWAT team and DPS Troopers assisted with the search. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle continued but the vehicle was eventually lost. Deputies later recovered the vehicle at FM 2015 and C R 334. There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.