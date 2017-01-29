Trump Signs Executive Actions on Lobbying Ban, Plans for ISIS

ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump has signed executive actions directed at banning former administration officials from lobbying and directing his top military advisers to draw up plans to defeat ISIS.



One of the actions, according to a senior administration official, gives the Joint Chiefs of Staff 30 days to present Trump with plans to "accomplish the defeat of ISIS," the official said.



Another orders a restructuring of the White House National Security Council, which advises the president on foreign policy and security matters, reorganizing the office and put new procedures in place.



Following up on his campaign pledge to "drain the swamp" in Washington, Trump also signed an action to institute a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials once they leave government, and put in place a lifetime ban on lobbying on behalf of a foreign government.



"This was something, the five year ban, that I have been taking a lot about on the campaign trail," Trump said to reporters gathered in the Oval Office Saturday.



Trump signed a flurry of executive actions into effect in his first full week in office. Some, such as actions directing agencies to begin dismantling Obamacare, struck at President Obama's legacy.



Trump delivered on campaign promises with actions directing the construction of a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and limiting immigration into the United State from several countries.



In several cases, the blitz of activity caught some in Washington by surprise. Congressional leaders and officials with the agencies of jurisdiction received little to no warning on some of the actions from the White House, according to sources.

