Airbnb to Provide Free Housing to Refugees, CEO Says

Airbnb(NEW YORK) — Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a tweet Saturday night that the home-rental platform would provide free housing to refugees.

“Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US,” he tweeted. “Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing”

In a previous tweet, the Airbnb CEO said: “Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected.”

Chesky’s announcement came after fallout from President Trump’s executive order on immigration that calls for a complete suspension of Syrian refugees and an immediate suspension of immigration from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. At least 55 passengers were detained or sent home from at least six different airports, sparking protests Saturday.

A federal judge in New York Saturday night granted a stay on the order after a challenge from the ACLU. The ruling prevents foreigners currently detained at American airports from being put on return flights home.

