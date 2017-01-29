Aggravated Assault under Investigation

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating an aggravated assault. According to police, it happened around 3:40 at the intersection of Hwy 31 west and Greenbrier road. A sedan, in the area of Highway 31 west and Spur 364, was reportedly approached from behind in what cops say was an aggressive manner. The approaching vehicle passed and opened fire on the sedan, striking it multiple times. A passenger in the sedan was shot. The injured passenger was transported to the emergency room by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.