President Trump Orders New Limits on Regulations

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday morning that he said will “dramatically reduce federal regulations” on businesses.

“We’ll be reducing [regulations] big-league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, and our entrepreneurial spirit,” Trump said during a meeting with small business leaders. “The American dream is back, and we’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades.”

Trump said that the order mandates that for every new regulation implemented by federal agencies, two existing regulations must be cut. He called it the “largest ever cut by far in terms of regulations.”

The president was flanked by small business leaders as he signed the order in the Oval Office Monday.

