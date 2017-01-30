Today is Monday January 30, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County Drowning

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2017 at 11:52 am
Print Friendly

NACOGDOCHES – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned Saturday in Lake Scoggins, a private lake in Nacogdoches County. The body of Pernell Tutt, 52, of Nacogdoches, was recovered around 10:00 Sunday morning. Tutt and his 83 year old mother Cora were fishing when their flat bottom boat hit a stump, and the woman fell from the boat. The man jumped in the lake to rescue his mother and was able to swim with her to a stump. He tied her hands to the stump to keep her from drowning, but he drowned swimming back to the boat. An 18 year old, who heard the woman screaming, swam to the boat and used it to rescue her.

Nacogdoches County Drowning

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2017 at 11:52 am
Print Friendly

NACOGDOCHES – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned Saturday in Lake Scoggins, a private lake in Nacogdoches County. The body of Pernell Tutt, 52, of Nacogdoches, was recovered around 10:00 Sunday morning. Tutt and his 83 year old mother Cora were fishing when their flat bottom boat hit a stump, and the woman fell from the boat. The man jumped in the lake to rescue his mother and was able to swim with her to a stump. He tied her hands to the stump to keep her from drowning, but he drowned swimming back to the boat. An 18 year old, who heard the woman screaming, swam to the boat and used it to rescue her.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement