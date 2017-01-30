Kyocera Cellphone Can Be Washed with Soap and Water

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2017 at 12:26 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- You've read countless stories about how gross your cellphone is and now, Kyocera is doing something about it -- with a phone you can wash with soap and water.



The Kyocera Rafre can be lathered up and run under the faucet just as you’d wash your own hands.

So far the phone -- whose name is based on the French word for “refresh” -- is only available in Japan.



What's more, since the phone is made to work while totally wet, it can finally be the cellphone for those who've been dying to use it in the shower or bathtub.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back